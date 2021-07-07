The Għaqda Tal-Armar Madonna tas-Sokkors (Our Lady of Perpetual Succour society) of Kerċem, which is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, is also marking the 25th year of the inauguration of the street statue featuring Our Lady of Perpetual Succour and St Gregory the Great.

The statue, by Michael Camilleri Cauchi, was inaugurated in 1996. Since then, the statue is placed on a pedestal in Pjazza Savatore Busuttil during the feast days.

Busuttil had executed the titular painting of Our Lady found at Kerċem parish church.

In 2016, the statue underwent a restoration intervention by Michael Camilleri Cauchi himself and his son Adonai. The guilding and paint work were executed by Jason Farrugia, of Naxxar.

The work on the statue was concluded in 2018.

From this year, the statue is being kept at a new hall inside the ‘8 ta’ Lulju’ centre which was inaugurated a few days ago.

The feast in Kerċem is being celebrated next Sunday.