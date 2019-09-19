Today’s readings: Amos 8, 4-7; 1 Timothy 2, 1-8; Luke 16, 1-13.

In today’s gospel text furthering the discourse on discipleship, Jesus warns against living with a divided heart where loyalty is concerned. We can actually live not knowing where we belong or to whom and what we are really committed.

One cannot serve two masters, says Jesus. It is impossible to serve God and money at the same time. He puts money in the equation because money in our daily living stands for a god that gives us the illusion that everything can be possible.

In the first reading from the prophet Amos we have a strong parallelism with what Jesus is saying in the gospel. Amos is well known for his social critique, but in today’s text he is not simply lamenting against social injustice as a state of fact in the society of his time. He is rather highlighting the injustices perpetuated against the poor by church-goers. He is criticising in clear terms those who keep the Sabbath out of a strict sense of duty, but while in the temple keep watching the clock, impatient to resume their business routine.

The Sabbath, or as we call our Sunday – a day of obligation, is not simply a forced break to go to Mass. That break in itself should already help us to maintain our humanness. But as Amos affirms, the Sabbath observation is also an affirmation of Yahweh’s lordship, to remind us that we are His, with all that we can achieve and possess.

The prophet begins his oracle with a declaration that the economy operates to “trample on the needy” and to “suppress the poor”. But, as he observes, those who are exploiting the poor and needy do not even notice it because they are at worship! Ironically, they are keeping the Sabbath and they cannot wait until the Sabbath is finally over to rush to their business.

As Jesus warns, we can honour our God simply out of a sense of duty while our true loyalty is elsewhere. We can keep our Sunday obligation regularly, without it impinging in any way on the rest of the week.

What Amos says of those who observe the Sabbath physically while their mind and soul are elsewhere, metaphorically can so easily apply to us when we do so many things while watching the clock.

This is exactly the divided heart about which Jesus speaks. Many times we fail to acknowledge that religion is not about carrying out duties but about loving. In the prophetic tradition from the Old Testament to Jesus this is of utmost importance: when religion fails to awaken in us an alertness as to how we are living, it loses its meaning and becomes void.

This was the message of Amos to those of his time who, while still practising their religion, were perpetrators of a society cruelly divided between rich and poor. In that case, religious festivals become simply an affront to God. We may be living complacently in a culture where, as Pope Francis writes, “it is not a news item when an elderly homeless person dies of exposure, but it is news when the stock market loses two points”.

Our numbness in the face of the spectre of poverty is scandalous. The world in our times has gone through epochal changes with technologies that continue to guarantee a certain prosperity and comfort of living for many. Yet it brings no discomfort at all that, even in our Western metropolis, beggars are on the increase everywhere, with people sleeping in the doorways of buildings or in underground metro stations where they are allowed. It is the same rich-poor divide which Amos is denouncing.

The Scriptures on this Sunday are, of course, not meant to provide a diagnosis of how the global economy is functioning or a blueprint for a more just distribution of riches. But they are meant to enlighten the darkness and keep us aware that too many are still living in the misery created by the rest of us. The worst misery that mostly affects humanity is the one which we humans create and perpetuate, at times even by being silent accomplices.

St Luke makes an important contrast between the astuteness of the children of this world and that of the children of light. The master in today’s parable goes so far as to praise the dishonest steward for his astuteness in the way he operated to guarantee his own survival. If and when we become part of the darkness, then the message of the Gospel would cease to be empowering. We cannot redeem the world of some of its most ancient divides. But we cannot simply let go and keep widening the gap in our immediate neighbourhoods.