Car parks, quarries, landfills and other large privately-owned facilities can apply for a €26 million funding scheme to install renewable energy projects, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Dalli said private investors seeking to develop large scale renewable energy projects will be able to submit bidding offers as from August with the funding spread over 26 years.

The bids must be for onshore wind, photovoltaic and solar panel projects that generate between one and 16 megawatts of energy – enough to power more than 10,000 households.

Financial support through the feed-in tariff will be set at an average of €12c7/kWh.

Dalli, who is also minister for sustainability, said varying feed-in tariffs will be drawn up by a technical team.

Further details of the funding scheme and application process will be published by the government later this week.

The minister said the government is working to promote renewable energy in Malta, with a number of goals in mind: affordable and clean energy, infrastructural upgrades and industry innovation, responsible production and consumption, and climate change.

The announcement comes just two months after Dalli announced a separate call for medium-sized projects, with a €50 million funding – the largest government investment in the sector to date.