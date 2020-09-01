Twenty-six people tested positive for COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday, while another 53 patients recovered.

According to data published by the health authorities, Malta had 444 known active cases as of 12.30pm on Tuesday, a number that has been gradually decreasing over the past few days after a spike in mid-August.

A total of 1,916 test were carried out overnight, bringing up the total number of tests since March to 192,509.

Monday's cases

In their daily update on Facebook, the health authorities referred to Monday's 53 COVID-19 cases, 32 of whom were migrants.

Out of the remaining 21 patients, 14 were sporadic cases.

Four were relatives of a previously known case, while another two cases were traced to social gatherings.

One case was linked to the workplace.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry acknowledged that a COVID-19 patient who died on Sunday was virus-free when he first entered hospital, contradicting its initial statement about the death.

So far Malta has registered 12 deaths related to COVID-19.