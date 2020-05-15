A 26-year-old Italian man was grievously injured during an argument in San Gwann on Friday afternoon, police said.

In a statement later in the evening, the police said it was informed of an argument at Qasab Street in San Gwann.

District police who arrived on site found the Italian man had been in an argument with a 61-year-old man and that a screwdriver was used during the fight.

An ambulance was called to take the injured man to Mater Dei hospital where he was later certified has suffering serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the police said it is questioning the 61-year-old as part of ongoing investigations.