Track athletics resumed in Marsa this weekend as Rush AC held its third annual meeting attracting over 260 athletes of different ages from several Maltese clubs and schools, battled adverse weather to produce some encouraging performances despite the early phase of the season.

Graham Pellegrini (Pembroke Athleta) confirmed his strength on the short distances, winning both the 60m and 300m races despite facing a challenging headwind in the process.

In the shorter distance, he claimed top spot with a 7.07s time, edging team-mate Luke Bezzina who was just a hundredth of a second behind (7.08s).

In the 300m, he was pushed on till the very end by Omar El Aida Chaffey (Żurrieq Wolves) with the former claiming the top spot in 35.15s.

