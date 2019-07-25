Another 265 migrants landed in Malta early on Saturday, after they were rescued in the Mediterranean, an Armed Forces of Malta spokeswoman confirmed.

They bring the total number of immigrants taken in by Malta this week to 459.

The AFM spokeswoman said 229 migrants from Saturday's arrivals were rescued directly by the Maltese army from three boats in distress in Maltese water.

Another 36 were transferred to an AFM patrol boat from the charity ship Ocean Viking, which had rescued them on Friday.

Another 182 survivors who were also on board the Ocean Viking from other rescues, were not taken in, since they were not picked up in Maltese waters.

In a tweet, Médecins Sans Frontières said they included a newborn, children and a pregnant woman. It described as "shameful" the decision to leave the remaining rescued people, all of whom were fleeing from Libya, on board.

It said it demonstrated "the discriminatory, arbitrary and inhumane nature of a system which continues to prioritise political game-play above human lives and dignity".

Another three rescue operations had already taken place this week, with some 196 people being brought to Malta.

On Thursday, 56 migrants were taken in to Malta; on Wednesday there were 45 people, including a pregnant woman; and on Tuesday there were 95 arrivals who were initially rescued by the Italian Coastguard.

The latest arrivals of people trying to cross the Mediterranean for the EU come ahead of a meeting of Europe's interior ministers on Monday about the migration crisis.

Home affairs minister Michael Farrugia will host the meeting, which will include Italy, Germany, France and Finland, which holds the EU presidency.