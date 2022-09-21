Although we usually and very commonly speak of a church dedicated to this or that particular saint, every church is first and foremost dedicated to God himself, the source and fount of all goodness.

The basilica of St George in Victoria was dedicated (consecrated) on September 21, 1755, by Bishop Paul Alphéran de Bussan who was the Bishop of Malta and Gozo at that time.

In 1450, the parish of St George was already mentioned in an ecclesiastical document, together with other churches, as benefitting from the Papal Jubilee of that year. However, the present church, in the form of a Latin cross, was built between 1672 and 1678.

To celebrate this anniversary, today, Bishop Anton Teuma will lead solemn vespers at 6.30pm, followed by concelebrated Mass at 7pm. St George’s basilica archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi urges all parishioners to participate in the liturgical celebrations, including the sacrament of reconciliation, an integral part of our life and a stepping-stone to holiness and perfection. All those people who visit the basilica today will be granted plenary indulgence. To obtain this remission there are proper dispositions and certain conditions predetermined by the Church that must be met by the faithful.

The celebration is also an invitation for parishioners to participate in the forthcoming pastoral year activities to start soon.