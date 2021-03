268 new COVID-19 cases and the death of a virus-positive man were reported by the health authorities on Sunday.

287 patients were declared recovered, leaving 3,124 active cases.

The latest death was an 89-year-old man who died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The authorities said 120,073 vaccine jabs had been made by Saturday, of which 39,099 were second doses.

4,305 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.