Amos 6, 1.4-7; 1 Timothy 6, 11-16; Luke 16, 19-31.

We do not seem convinced that our world is going through a crisis. The signs of the crisis are all around us and we cannot afford to look at problems separately any longer. The problems of poverty, mass migration, global warming, war, greed, depleting of resources and many others cannot be seen in isolation.

In her book A Hunger for Wholeness, Ilia Delio writes that our crisis is one of soul space. We live in an age of science, and science studies the structure of matter and can tell us about nature; but at the heart of cosmic life a deeper picture of reality is evoked, and here science alone cannot suffice. “Science cannot, however, plumb the infinite depths of nature without running into religion,” writes Delio.

St Luke’s gospel today speaks of two major divides of life. One is visible – the divide between rich and poor which has characterised human societies since time immemorial. The other concerns a deeper dimension of our very being and can easily be ignored. It is the divide between our life on earth and the beyond, a dimension which, in a secularised climate, figures less and less in what’s on our mind.

The horrendous poverty that continues to this day features predominantly in today’s scriptures but it cannot be dealt with as a mere question of morality and in isolation from the way we live and continue to project our futures.

In his prophetic 1967 apostolic letter Populorum Progressio (the Development of Peoples) Pope Paul VI had made it clear that underdevelopment can only be seen as the result of development. We cannot afford to be so naive as to believe that poverty can be eliminated by the rich putting their hands more in their pockets. It is more their minds that the rich need to bring to their pockets. Poverty is intimately connected to a myriad of global problems that are the price we are paying for our egoism and our exploitation of other peoples and of planet earth. And now that the planet is sick we cannot pretend to heal it with pain killers.

In today’s gospel text, St Luke’s narrative of the divide between the unnamed rich man and the poor man Lazarus extends to life beyond death. Here we enter into something that has long characterised our collective imagination. St Luke presents it as a simple reversal of fortunes. The afterlife has always been presented on to us in terms of reward and punishment. But it makes little sense in our culture to stick to this narrative as it can ultimately sound very childish and unconvincing. As St Paul writes today to Timothy, we live a virtuous life through faith and love, patience and gentleness, not to be rewarded but because that is what makes us live in wholeness.

It is in itself worth living a virtuous life and be caring for the other, rather than living for oneself. The prophet Amos in the first reading and St Luke in today’s gospel both denounce the style of life of those who “do not care at all” about the ruins surrounding them. Heeding these narratives and opening our eyes to the many Lazaruses on our doorsteps should make us think not only about our moral obligations, but also on what exactly are we living for.

In an age that is called post-secular and post-Christian, it is high time that we come to terms intelligently with the purpose of our living. There is an inner connectivity between who we are and what we do, between how we live and the future of the universe where we belong. It pays to acknowledge that we are not simply our bodies, that our whole being transcends our bodily existence, and that there is a dimension to life which, if and when ignored, impacts heavily on our wholeness and on the way we relate to ourselves, to the world, and to others.