Twenty-seven people were arrested on Tuesday after the police found they were living in Malta illegally.
The arrests were made during a raid by the Immigration and Community Police in Marsa.
The police said several persons of different nationalities were questioned and 27 were arrested after being found living in Malta illegally.
Most had overstayed after coming to Malta legally.
They were taken to police headquarters while investigations continue.
