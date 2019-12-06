The Reġjun Tramuntana is organising the second edition of The Malta International Choir Festival this weekend. Nineteen of the 27 choirs taking part hail from eight European countries, namely Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Spain and the UK.

The festival kicks off today with concerts at St Mary parish church, Dingli, at 7pm; at St Mary parish church, Mġarr, at 7.45pm; at The Nativity of Our Lady Collegiate Church in Naxxar at 7pm; and at Our Lady of the Grotto church, Rabat, at 7pm.

Tomorrow, there will be concerts at the Nativity of Our Lady parish church, Mellieħa, at 7.45pm; at St Paul Collegiate Church, Rabat, at 7.15pm; at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, at 7.15pm; and at St Francis of Assisi parish church, Qawra, at 7.45pm.

On Sunday, the closing day of the festival, the international choirs will take part in Sunday Mass at St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina, at 11am; at the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish church, Burmarrad, at 10am; at the Risen Christ parish church, Pembroke, at 11am; and at St Lucy parish church, Mtarfa, at 11am.

The final concert will be held at St Mary’s Basilica in Mosta at 7pm.

Entrance to these concerts is free.