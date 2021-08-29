Several local councils will be offering free Wi-Fi in public areas by the end of summer, as suppliers have been found just in time to secure funding for an EU project.

By October, the public can use free internet in Vittoriosa, Birkirkara, Birżebbuġa, Dingli, Għargħur, Għaxaq, Lija, Qormi, Attard, Floriana, Gudja, Kalkara, Mellieħa, Mosta, Nadur, Għarb, Msida, Marsascala, Qala, Żebbuġ, Żurrieq, Ta’ Xbiex, St Paul’s Bay, Naxxar, Żejtun, Santa Venera and Mqabba.

The above list makes up the first round of applicants from 58 councils which have applied for EU grants of €15,000 each to install Wi-Fi access points in public areas, under the Wifi4EU programme.

The EU-funded initiative seeks to close the digital gap by ensuring high-speed free internet access in parks, squares, administrative buildings, libraries, health centres and other public areas.

However, the project almost fell through as the authorities failed to find suppliers to carry out the works for the first round of applicants and were forced to extend the deadline twice – first from January to July, and then from July to September.

A local government ministry spokesperson confirmed that four suppliers had been chosen, and the installation process was under way for the first round of applicants.

PN Mellieħa councillor Gabriel Micallef welcomed the project since the local council was limited in the opportunities it could provide.

“We’ve been pushing this project for two years now as a local council. We lack funding so we really need to partner with the EU, whenever we can to carry forward these initiatives,” he said.

He explained the council had prepared a shortlist of locations for the Wi-Fi points, including the Mellieħa public square, the Selmun family park and the Manikata public gardens, and were now undertaking talks with the suppliers to finalise the list.

Regarding the running costs of the project which had been flagged, an agreement was reached that the government would pay the internet costs, while the councils would foot the electricity expenses.

Reacting on Facebook, PN spokesperson Peter Agius said the issue got moving following PN pressure.

Councils have 18 months from the time they secure a funding pledge to identify a supplier and install the Wi-Fi access points; the €15,000 grant is then paid directly to the supplier.

The second, third and fourth round of applicants include Safi, Qrendi, Mġarr, San Lawrenz, Munxar, Fontana, Kirkop, Żabbar, Siġġiewi, Senglea, Sliema, Żebbuġ, Kerċem, Iklin, Marsaxlokk, Mdina, Mtarfa, Pembroke, Victoria, Santa Luċija, Tarxien, St Julian’s, Swieqi, Xewkija, San Ġwann, Sannat, Pietà, Gżira, Paola, Rabat and Għajnsielem.