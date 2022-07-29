Twenty-seven human trafficking victims have found support through the Foundation for Social Welfare Services in the past two years.

Aġenzija Apoġġ service manager Svetlana Buttigieg told a conference on “The Human Behind the Victim” that All Equal, a project set up in 2020 to provide shelter and support to victims of human trafficking through professional social workers, had received 55 referrals.

All were assessed and interviewed, with 27 being provided support through the project. Although not victims of human trafficking, the remainder were still provided with other assistance and services,” she said.

Banner of the All Equal project,set up to support victims of human trafficking. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Eight victims housed in safe house

The agency had also set up a safe house to provide shelter to victims. In the past two years, this accommodated eight victims, both men and women. Five people currently live at the house.

Victims' ages range from the early 20s to the 50s. They come from third-world countries in Africa, Asia, and South America.

Agency coordinator Stephania Caruana said the only complaint received about the house from its users so far was that, at times, the place felt crowded.

Social policy Minister Michael Falzon during Friday's conference. Photo: Jonathan Borg

‘Human trafficking is a human disaster’

Speaking during the conference, Social policy minister Michael Falzon called for more awareness of human trafficking, which he said was a human disaster.

The conference is being held a day before UN World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

The day was set as a global initiative to raise awareness on the different forms of human trafficking and the impact left on the victims and to show solidarity with them.