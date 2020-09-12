Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were detected between Friday and Saturday, while 17 patients recovered.



The new cases were identified from 1647 tests, meaning 1.64 per cent of swab tests carried out over the past 24 hours turned out to be positive.

As of 12.30pm on Saturday, Malta had 409 active coronavirus cases out of a total 2,274 cases detected since March.

Malta currently has the EU’s seventh-highest rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period, according to European Centre for Disease Control data updated until Friday.



Case rates are higher in Spain, France, Croatia, Luxembourg, Czechia and Romania.

Case details

Health authorities said that information about new cases detected between Friday and Saturday was still being compiled.

Among the 43 cases detected the previous day:

13 were from a home for the elderly

Six were family members of previously-known cases

Three were of work colleagues of previous patients

One was in direct contact with a previous case

One was from Paceville

