Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday while no new deaths were recorded for the second day in a row.

This is the 15th consecutive day that the number of new daily coronavirus cases remained below 50.

The 27 new cases were detected on a day when healthcare workers administered 1,636 swab tests.

Another 19 people recovered overnight, meaning Malta now has 288 active cases.

The country's vaccination drive continued with applications opened to people in their 30s on Tuesday.

A total of 346,951 vaccine jabs have been given so far, of which 109,933 are second doses.

Over the past week, 1,066 fines were handed out to people who breached COVID-19 rules, an increase from the previous week’s 948.