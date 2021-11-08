Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, just over half of the number reported on Sunday.

The number of virus patients in hospital remained steady at 11, with four in intensive care.

15 patients were declared recovered overnight, leaving 381 active cases.

The number of vaccination jabs rose to 888,880 including 59,041 booster shots. The administration of booster shots for healthcare workers started over the past few days, and teachers will get their extra jab as from this week.

72% of elderly or vulnerable people have already got their shots.