A total of 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday with no deaths from the virus for a fourth day in a row, a positive trend not seen since October.

Another 31 patients recovered and the number of active cases dropped to 370.

A total of 2,040 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.

The number of vaccine jabs rose to 326,934, of which 104,464 were second jabs.

The health authorities have started to gradually relax the COVID-19 mitigation measures, which were sparked after worrying figures of new infections in February and March. Since then, an intense vaccination programme as well as the partial lockdown have helped to reduce the figures of viruses.