Today’s readings: Habakkuk 1, 2-3.2, 2-4; 2 Timothy 1, 6-8.13-14; Luke 17, 5-10.

Why is God so tolerant? This is a question which, one time or other, we all pose, if not loudly at least in the silence of our hearts. It disturbs us that God tolerates evil and that He is patient with the wicked. We see Him as almighty, so we expect Him to intervene and put things right whenever that is needed. His silence kills us.

There is so much around us that contradicts what we believe in and makes our faith look fragile and impotent. There are concrete objections to which we have no answer and reasonable arguments we cannot rebut. This is what today’s scriptures mainly speak about.

In the first reading the prophet Habakkuk sounds very anxious to reconcile what he was seeing around him with what he believed. He accuses God of simply looking on while outrage and violence are rampant. “How long,” asks the prophet “am I to cry for help while you will not listen”.

St Paul, writing to Timothy, speaks of boldness in keeping the faith. “You have been trusted to look after something precious.” To keep the faith does not come easy and demands boldness. The boldness Paul recommends is the antidote to the anguish that Habakkuk speaks about, and that fidelity to God can so often bring in all of us. We need to be guardians of the faith in the first place in the innermost depths within us. It is in the depths of our hearts that first and foremost we are called to treasure the precious gift of faith that has been entrusted to us.

Life as we live it is overwhelming. So much happens that is beyond our control and surfaces unexpectedly. Everything has its impact and leaves its mark and possibly scars that can make us change not only our mind but also our basic perspectives on life and the world. Habakkuk’s words, full of emotion, voice a suffering today that some time or other we all carry inside us as believers.

In an environment when so many people just call it a day and stop practising their religion for whatever reason, little do we realise that this can be the most natural response on our part to all that impacts heavily on us and on our faith. To keep believing when turmoil is prevalent and in the face of all the hurdles that present themselves in our journeys of faith is a great challenge.

Faith as we all experience it does not evolve as if in a straight progression ahead, automatically growing and maturing as time passes. It is not linear but rather cyclical. It goes through cycles, progressing and regressing alternatively, depending on events, on our emotional state, on how our sensibilities are affected. The vision that once may have given us strength and shaped our entire being, can so easily become paralysed.

Faith has its setbacks, even where our connection and relationship with our God are concerned. The God we believe in is a God who disappoints as well, even if many a time this comes from our perception and expectations of Him. In the wake of St Luke’s seminal and long discourse on discipleship that we have been following these Sundays, the disciples in today’s text turn to Jesus and ask him to “increase our faith”.

Believing is a work in progress. God walks with us through life; He is understanding and merciful, but He is not like us. Many times we make Him fit our mindset while He struggles to make us exit our narrowness and unblock ourselves to see the whole picture. In His response to Habakkuk, God says: “If it comes slowly, wait, for come it will, without fail.”

Waiting is not always in our nature because we easily fall prey to the temptation of wanting it all and now, or of becoming exasperated and impatient. When we give in to the momentous impulses and emotions, faith can end up being a liability rather than the precious gift that keeps us always in the right perspective.