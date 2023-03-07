A 27-year-old pedestrian was grievously hurt on Tuesday morning when she was hit by a car in Paola.

The pedestrian, a Turkish woman who lives in Pietà, was on Triq il-Baċir when she was hit by a Mazda Demio at 7.15am.

The Mazda’s driver is a 35-year-old Dingli man.

A medical team was called to the scene and took the pedestrian to Mater Dei Hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries.

The police have opened an investigation into the case.