Malta University Consulting Ltd is organising a 28-hour course entitled Award in Pharmacognosy and Herbal Products. The lectures, starting on Friday, July 1, and led by Prof. Everaldo Attard, will take place at the University’s Campus Hub, Msida.

Participants will learn how pharmacognosy has evolved through the ages and has developed into a way of life for some patients and consumers. The topics to be covered include how a strict European Union directive safeguards consumers from toxic and harmful natural medicines. The course is mainly aimed at qualified personnel who work in the pharmaceutical Industry.

For further information call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting on 2124 0746, e-mail trainingservices@muhc.com.mt; maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit www.muhc.com.mt.