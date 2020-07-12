Travellers will be able to opt for a further 28 countries to fly to from Malta International Airport from July 15, as the Public Health Act regulating the pandemic-imposed travel ban was amended to remove more destinations.

Published on Friday, the legal notice effectively lifted the ban on travel to the United Kingdom, Belgium, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, China, Vatican City, Rwanda, Uruguay, Slovenia, Japan, Morocco, Thailand, Tunisia, Portugal, Romania, Lebanon, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan and Liechtenstein.

These will be added to the 19 countries previously approved for travel with the opening of the airport on July 1, and if Malta is also on the ‘safe list’ of those, travel bugs eager to scratch the itch of a quick holiday might soon be able to enjoy these destinations in turn.

On June 14, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the end of a public health emergency declared at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying there would be no restrictions on flights following the reopening of the airport.

The European Commission has also pushed heavily for internal border restrictions to be lifted in the EU, proposing a three phase approach that urged countries in similar medical stages of the pandemic to open borders with each other, as a stepping stone to eventually lifting all COVID-19 related restrictions to EU travel.





