A 28-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Marsa on Sunday evening was held by bystanders until police arrived, a court has been told.

Ali Mahy Ezzo Saeed, was charged with murder when he appeared in court on Monday.

He denied the charge as well as carrying a knife without a police licence, carrying the weapon while committing a crime, and wilfully breaching the public peace.

No request for bail was made because the accused has nowhere to stay.

The accused, from Sudan, was unusually escorted into the law courts building from the front door. People accused of serious crime are normally driven into the building through the garage at the back.

The murder took place at about 6.30pm in Triq Patri Felicjan Bilocca. The victim, who has not been identified yet, suffered four stab wounds to his chest and back and died soon after being admitted to hospital.

The suspect was arrested shortly after.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit remanded him in custody.

Inspectors Shaun Pawney and Roderick Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel.