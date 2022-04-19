Another 282 COVID cases were detected overnight, according to data published online by the Superintendence of Public Health.
No deaths were reported.
The number of known active virus cases is now down to 6,734, confirming a downward trend that started nine days ago.
The data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care - that data stopped being published late last month, without explanation.
