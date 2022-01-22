A total of 285 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, as health authorities reported that four further virus patients had died overnight.

The latest virus victims were three men aged 79, 81 and 86 and a woman aged 89. So far, 525 people have died while COVID-positive in Malta so far.

Saturday's 285 new cases marks a one-month low in the number of daily newly-detected infections.

Almost 1,300 patients were registered as recovered overnight, bringing the number of active cases crashing down to just over 7,000.

Of those 6,926 patients, 100 are currently in hospital while eight require treatment at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit.

On Friday, a day when 306 new cases were announced, there were 99 patients in hospital, with seven of those in ITU.

Data provided by the health ministry showed that 2,449 booster doses were administered on Friday, with the number of adults who have received a booster now topping 320,000.