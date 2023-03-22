The sum of €285,662, collected over six weeks by Caritas Malta has been sent to Turkey and Syria to fund basic necessities for victims of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the region in February.
In a statement, the Church said the funds were collected from among individuals, parishes, schools, companies and private entities.
The money was transferred to Caritas Internationalis, which bought food, water and hygiene products among others.
