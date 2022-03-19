Healthcare workers detected 286 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as a spike in virus cases persisted.

There were no deaths reported over the previous 24 hours.

A total of 115 patients recovered overnight, resulting in there being 2,244 active virus cases in the country as of Saturday afternoon.

There are 49 virus patients receiving treatment in hospital, with just one of those requiring intensive treatment. Not all hospitalised patients are at Mater Dei due to the virus, with some testing positive when they were admitted for other conditions.

It is the twelfth consecutive day in which new case numbers have reached triple digits.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has attributed the spike in cases to a subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19, increased socialising and a cold weather snap.

Public health authorities have called for “gatherings” to be avoided “wherever possible” during the electoral campaign. Despite that request, both the Labour and Nationalist parties continue to schedule daily public events involving large gatherings of people.