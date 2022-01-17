288 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, a further drop from the 301 new cases reported on Sunday, the smallest number since December 20.

The number of new cases had been just over 500 in the previous two days.

124 virus patients were in hospital on Monday, including eight in intensive care. There were 102 virus patients in hospital on Sunday.

New rules came into force on Monday, with people needing to produce an updated vaccination certificate for entry to most venues, including restaurants, bars and gyms.

The health authorities did not report any new casualties from the virus on Monday. 699 patients were declared recovered, leaving 9509 active cases.