Today’s readings: 2 Kings 5, 14-17; 2 Timothy 2, 8-13; Luke 17, 11-19.

We are all heirs of a very exclusive theology and doctrine according to which salvation is for those who belong to the true Church. But 60 years since Vatican Council II’s radical change of attitude and theology, we still find it hard to exit our European Christianity to embrace people whose understanding of God, Jesus Christ and the Church can be very different from ours.

We still believe in religious colonialism, that we are superior to indigenous people whom we have colonised and exploited. That is why so much trash is being said and written about the Amazon Synod of Bishops in Rome. Many, even among those who should know better, are perplexed about the risks which, according to them, Pope Francis is taking by boldly facing reality and refusing to just opt for the status quo at this juncture of humanity’s history.

As the working document being discussed at the synod affirms: “The Church cannot abandon its concern for the integral salvation of the human person, which entails favouring the culture of indigenous people, talking about their vital needs, accompanying their movements and joining forces to struggle for their rights.”

All this is very topical in today’s scripture readings which focus on the one very important truth that the good news of salvation has no borders, that it is not chained to one race, ethnicity or even religion. This transpires from the healing of Naaman the leper who was an outsider and yet whom Elisha graced. It is affirmed when St Luke singles out a Samaritan, again an outsider, who, finding himself cured, turned back praising God at the top of his voice.

It is also the highlight in St Paul’s letter to Timothy in which Paul tells him that although he was chained like a criminal on account of his faith and proclamation of Jesus, yet “they cannot chain up God’s news”. Paul is here practically saying that God cannot be silenced and that the good news of salvation needs to be taken to uncharted grounds.

Politeness is a virtue. But Luke’s narrative today about Jesus lamenting that while 10 lepers were healed, only one, a Samaritan, turned back to thank him, is not meant to be a lesson about politeness. Luke is simply saying that when our wells run dry, prophecy can come from outside the confines of our communities. The Samaritan in this account, and against all odds, is acknowledging and praising God rather than just being thankful.

The leprosy referred to in the first reading and in the gospel stands for all that blocks us from opening up to the divine and all that keeps us in isolation. Acknowledging God’s presence in our life is in itself a form of healing. Like Naaman in the first reading, once God’s powerful presence is discovered, there is no return. Naaman, a pagan commander of the Syrian army, vouched that he “will no longer offer holocaust or sacrifice to any god except the Lord”.

We live in an age that carries quite a heavy baggage of history, including a history of religions that was not always a history of glory. Religions unfortunately have so often been sources of conflict and wars, enmities and hatred, as well as causes of division. For this, many have abandoned religion altogether.

Yet many are now acknowledging the added value religion and spirituality can bestow on daily life. To believe in God is a grace, a gift, an added value. Not to believe in God is in no way sinful. Belief in God gives us a standpoint from where to look on life and on the world. It provides a perspective, the possibility of seeing the broader picture in whatever we go through.

Luke’s account today starts significantly: “On the way to Jerusalem, Jesus travelled along the border between Samaria and Galilee”. The Church today needs to explore roads less travelled where people thirst for more depth, away from the quick fix solutions to life’s problems.

In his book A View from the Ridge, Morris West, one of the 20th century’s most widely read religious novelists, joyously affirms his ultimately unshakable belief in God. “I have learned,” he writes, “to be grateful for the small candle which lights my faltering steps and to hope that when it gutters out, I may wake to a final illumination.”