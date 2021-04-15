Twenty-nine police constables were promoted to sergeants on Thursday in a ceremony presided over by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà.

Camilleri praised the new sergeants - 25 men and four women - and said that through a series of investments in the past months the force was better prepared to face current challenges.

He encouraged them to continue working hard to make a difference in people’s lives.

Gafà said the work of policemen was a vocation that was being transformed into a profession reflecting the force’s new mission statement to provide a professional and trusted service in partnership with the community to ensure a safe country.