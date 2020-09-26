Twenty-nine new coronavirus cases were detected between Friday and Saturday from a total of 2,096 tests, health authorities have said.

Another 43 patients recovered from the virus overnight. As a result, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Saturday stood at 623.

According to statistics kept by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of Friday Malta had the EU's sixth-highest rate of COVID-19 cases over a two-week period. The ECDC has included Malta in a list of countries of "high concern".

The number of COVID-19-related deaths has spiked in recent weeks after a spate of infections within homes for the elderly. On Friday, superintendent for public health Charmaine Gauci said that seven of 29 patients who died were residents of such homes.

Two further patients who died later that day were also residents at care homes, bumping that ratio up to nine out of 31 deaths.

New case details

Health authorities are still investigating the 29 new cases identified between Friday and Saturday. Of the 31 cases detected the previous day:

Six are family members of previously-known cases

Three came from Casa San Paolo, a home for the elderly

Two were in direct contact with previously-known cases

One was at a social gathering with a previously-known case

One came from abroad