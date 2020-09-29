Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus cases were announced by the health authorities on Tuesday.

The announcement was made minutes after the Health Ministry said that an elderly woman was the 34th person to die while infected with the virus.

Tuesday was the fourth successive day that the number of new cases was in the 20s. There were 27 new cases on Monday, 21 on Sunday and 29 on Saturday.

While the new cases are still being checked, the health authorities said seven of Monday's cases were family members of previously known cases, one was a direct contact with another positive case, one was from the cluster at St Joseph home for the elderly, two cases were imported, two cases stemmed from contact with infected work colleagues, one case was from a Paceville cluster and one came from a social gathering.

85 patients recovered overnight, leaving 517 active cases.