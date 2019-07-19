Customs Officials early on Tuesday confiscated 2,900 contraband cigarettes from a bar in Paola.
The operation followed months of surveillance work which ended with an inspection of the outlet and the owner's vehicles. A total of 2,900 cigarettes were seized and withheld following the search pending investigation.
Out of court settlements for the sale or consumption of contraband cigarettes start with a minimum fine of €1,500, with court penalties ranging from €3,500 up to a maximum of €25,000.
To report contraband activities anonymously, call Customs on 2568 5124.
