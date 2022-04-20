Another 297 COVID cases were detected overnight by healthcare workers, according to data published online by the Superintendence of Public Health.

Two people died while COVID-positive but no information about those deaths has been given. Malta's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 679.

The number of known active virus cases has continued to go down and is now 6,244.

The data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care - that data stopped being published late last month, without explanation.