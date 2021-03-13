A further 298 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Saturday, with four additional patients dying while infected with the virus.

The deaths were of two men and two women aged between 72 and 86 and bumped the virus death toll up to 350.

Saturday’s 298 new infections were detected from 4,333 swab tests carried out the previous day, leading to a positivity rate of 6.9 per cent. Malta has now carried out more than 750,000 swab tests since the start of the pandemic, just over a year ago.



Meanwhile, a further 338 patients recovered overnight. Those recoveries meant the number of known active virus cases in the country declined marginally to reach 3,144.

Deaths

The four latest virus victims were:

• A 72-year-old man who died at Mater Dei Hospital

• A 74-year-old man who died at Mater Dei Hospital

• An 80-year-old woman who died at Gozo General Hospital

• An 86-year-old woman who died at home

Vaccination

Healthcare workers administered 3,863 vaccine doses on Friday. All were first doses, with no second doses administered.

Authorities have administered 117,121 vaccine doses in total so far.