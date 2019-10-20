Exodus 17,8-13; 2 Timothy 3,14 - 4,2; Lk 18, 1-8.

St Luke’s gospel parable today of the widow and the ruthless judge sets a framework that helps us see today’s ongoing narratives of delayed and denied justice. Many today cry to God day and night for justice that seems elusive. While hope can be exhausted, today’s scripture texts alert us to the sources that keep hope alive.

The judge “had neither fear of God nor respect for man”. Fear of God and respect for man were intimately weaved together in the culture we belonged to until recently. In today’s post-Christian society, respect for man is not necessarily rooted in the fear of God.

Independently of religion, there are values and virtues that constitute for believers and unbelievers alike, a foundation for the fabric of society. Yet at the same time we discern that this social fabric is torn. We are past the time when militant atheists sought to justify their position ideologically and it was allergic to bring religion in any debate. Killing God, as was claimed in the 19th century, to achieve freedom from morality’s chains, no longer holds ground.

In The Drama of Atheist Humanism theologian Henri de Lubac asserts that “exclusive humanism is inhuman humanism” and that “without God, man can ultimately only organise the world against man”. Today’s readings alert us to the need of sources of spiritual and moral energy if we want to survive.

“Respect for man” includes respect for basic rights and the refusal and condemnation of all discrimination and racism. This is the foundation of any society that wants to be humane. The times we live in pose many interrogatives in this regard. The moral tradition that once inspired our societies seems no longer to be there to offer sure points of reference. Not that the past was immaculate. Far from it.

Looking around and judging by what we see daily, it seems the moral tradition we refer to today has become anaemic. It has weakened and no longer serves as the backbone of our social cohesion. This is not simply a question of blaming exclusively, as we very often do, the collusion of a few greedy businessmen or politicians. It is much more complicated than that and the situation around us speaks loud even about our own personal assumptions and complacency.

The first reading from Exodus gives the account of Joshua, a political leader of the Jews in their passage from the slavery of Egypt to the Promised Land, engaging in war with the Amalekites. In the background, Moses serves as the source of moral and spiritual energy that made his people survive the battle. This makes us ask basic questions on the role and effectiveness of our Christian communities where the well-being of the country is concerned.

Luke’s text ends with the question: “When the Son of Man comes, will he find any faith on earth?” This is not asking whether Christianity will survive till the end of times. It is rather addressing how far we can go as a society ignoring the sources that can be truly respectful of those dimensions of life that are not merely reducible to the material and economic aspects.

Society, even in prosperous times, risks perishing and failing to rise to today’s complex situation if it remains disconnected from what morally and spiritually enhances our humanness. The judge in the gospel parable finally decided to respect the widow’s just rights not because it was the right thing to do, but to stop her pestering him further.

When justice becomes a concession and a commodity we can dispose of arbitrarily, ‘respect for man’ will be lacking, and this makes society wide open to the spiral of violence, abuse and injustice – a recipe for chaos and disorder. ‘Fear of God’ on the other hand is not some form of terror we should experience in God’s presence. It is rather fear not to lose God, not to lose connection with the right source of the spiritual and moral energy that strengthens our perception of the other, particularly of those vulnerable and most in need.