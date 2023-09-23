A 29-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Qrendi on Saturday morning.

The accident happened in Triq Ħaġar Qim in Qrendi at around 6.30am.

The French man who resides in Rabat and was riding a Peugeot Tweet motorcycle at the time was involved in a collision with a Toyota Passo which was being driven by a 24-year-old woman from Qrendi.

The motorcyclist was given assistance by a medical team on site before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

In hospital, it was confirmed that he had sustained serious injuries.

Police Investigations are underway.