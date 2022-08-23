A three-car collision at Regional Road in Ħamrun at noon led to substantial traffic being reported as a man was hospitalised after sustaining injuries.

The collision involved a Citroen Berlingo driven by a 34-year-old Syrian man who lives in Żurrieq, a Citroen C4 driven by a 20-year-old man who lives in Ħamrun, and a Toyota MR2 driven by a 37-year-old man who lives in Qormi.

It is not yet known how the accident happened but the 20-year-old driver was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Authorities initially closed off traffic on one of the lanes, causing tailbacks leading to Msida but this had cleared by around 1.30pm.

A reader told Times of Malta it had taken her an hour to get from near Mater Dei Hospital in Birkirkara to the tunnels.