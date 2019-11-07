Tourist arrivals in September were estimated at 287,461, 3% more than in the same month last year.

The National Statistics Office said 261,696 arrivals were for holiday purposes, 16,750 for business purposes.

Arrivals from EU states went up by 5.6% when compared to the same month last year. Most arrivals (41%) were aged between 25 and 44, followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (30.1%).

Total nights spent went up by 2.1% when compared to September 2018, reaching nearly 2.1 million nights. Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €257 million, an increase of 5.9% over September 2018.

January-September 2019

Arrivals for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to 2,135,425 an increase of 4.8% over the same period last year. Total nights spent went up by 2.9%, surpassing 15.2 million nights.

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at almost €1.8 billion, 4.2% higher than that recorded for 2018. Total expenditure per capita stood at €822, a decrease of 0.6% when compared to 2018.