Some €3 million, collected by LESA through traffic fines, will be invested by local councils in community projects.

An agreement, signed on Monday by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Minister for Local Councils Jose Herrera, Local Enforcement System Agency chief executive Svetlcik Flores and president of the Local Council association Mario Fava, will see the money handed out over the next three years.

Local councils can apply for up to €80,000 in funds to carry out projects that either improve the environment, provide clean and alternative transport, invest in modern infrastructure, invest in safety and security measures or safeguard local heritage.

“People want enforcement in their communities to feel safer and more secure, and we want to make sure that citizens are also able to benefit from the gains of that enforcement within their communities,” Camilleri said.

Herrera added that some 90 per cent of the collected funds originated from traffic violations.

He called for innovative solutions for local councils to recoup expenses from other violations, the citations for which remain largely unpaid.

Without specifying what kind of violations he was referring to, Herrera said that there was no system in place to penalise rule breakers that are not related to traffic violations, through a tribunal and it was more expensive for local councils to recoup those fees through legal proceedings.