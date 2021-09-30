The first floating boat lift in the Mediterranean was inaugurated in Malta on Thursday following a €3 million investment.

Yacht Lift Malta Ltd at Marina di Valletta in Pietà will offer an environmentally friendly, efficient and bespoke concept of boat servicing and maintenance. It was inaugurated by Transport Minister Ian Borg.

“We are at the forefront of the maritime sector and remain committed to working harder to remain leaders in this sector. We have seen great achievements, namely our Maltese flag, which has almost 1,000 superyachts registered. This yacht lift offers a unique boat servicing and maintenance concept for the Mediterranean region,” he said during the inauguration.

He added that the yacht lift had already attracted owners of foreign boats from countries around the Mediterranean and in Europe, who found it more convenient to use Yacht Lift Malta instead of foreign shipyards.

“We are committed to remain up to date and to implement the best technology so that the Maltese flag truly remains the best in Europe in the maritime industry and further continue to attract more investments to our country,” he said.

This yacht lift gives boat owners the option of taking up their vessel at sea instead of on land, saving time and money, while also reducing waiting times. Its innovative system offers the latest technology in yacht lifting systems by putting the least amount of stress on the boat’s hull, as the vessel is raised by the keel instead of straps, preventing any damage from occurring.

Yacht Lift Malta CEO Daniel Gatt said the lift is ideal for surveys, hull cleaning, and emergency repairs as well as for full maintenance packages which include hull maintenance, mechanical services as well as polishing and valeting, among others.

He said the patented design has the environment at the forefront of development, which allows for full containment of any waste produced onboard and is processed through a certified water treatment plant. All collected waste is then disposed of at specialist treatment plants, meaning that no waste ends up at sea.