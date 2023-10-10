Thirty blocks of cocaine were intercepted by Customs in a 40-foot-long container en route to Valencia.

In a statement on Tuesday, Customs said that during the day-to-day operational risk analysis at the Freeport, its officials intercepted the blocks of cocaine, each weighing around one kilogram, hidden in a container carrying a shipment of peanuts jumbo packs.

The drugs were hidden among jumbo packs of peanuts. Photo: CustomsThe drugs were hidden among jumbo packs of peanuts. Photo: Customs

The container was coming from Nicaragua.

Customs said they handed over the case to the police for further investigation. 

An inquiry is being held.

