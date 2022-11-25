A 51-year-old man admitted to carrying out a string of thefts in October, which included industrial items such as copper wires and crane cables.

Albert Ciantar was arraigned in front of Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit on Friday where he was charged with 13 separate counts of theft between October 9 and November 22, as well as recidivism.

Ciantar admitted to stealing copper wire and electrical cables from an Enemalta substation, six transformers from an Isuzu vehicle, a tower crane wire from a building site in Żebbuġ, two extensions and a tower crane wire from a building site in Pieta, a tower crane cable from a site in Attard, an electric cable from a different building site in Attard, a crane extension cable and a tower crane cable from a site in Qormi, a tower crane cable from a site in the limits of Tal-Ħandaq, two tower crane cables from two different sites in Luqa and low tension cables from a building site in Ħamrun.

In view of his early admission, Ciantar was found guilty and sentenced to 30 months of effective jail time.

Inspectors Antonello Magri and James Mallia were prosecuting.