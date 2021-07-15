Works on the Kirkop tunnels and airport intersection are well under way with 30% of excavation works on the underpass completed.

Speaking during a site visit, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said that the project, which broke ground in January, is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The current leg of the work has also seen the construction of foundation pillars, which will eventually hold a flyover that will divert traffic to Kirkop. The underpass will allow motorists to cross into Birżebbuġa without having to navigate the roundabout.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

A 400-metre steel flyover structure has been ordered and is currently being constructed in Spain. It will be put in place at the end of next year.

Borg said that similar to the Kappara junction project, the flyover is being constructed overseas and will be affixed in place once the foundation work has been completed.

The €18 million investment has seen the construction of the foundations for new roads, retaining walls, and footpaths. More footpaths, as well as cycle lanes, are expected to be constructed in the coming months.

The process of overhauling ground network services in the area is ongoing with the finished project expected to have 10km of new electricity and internet cables as well as water mains, sewers and storm pipelines. Some 20% of this work has been completed.

The first lanes of the project will be open to traffic in January 2022.