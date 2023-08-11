Thirty people were found living irregularly in Malta during inspections of route buses and road patrols in St Paul's Bay and Qawra on Friday.
The police said in a statement the patrols were led by police officers with the help of detention service personnel.
The 30 people were taken to detention centres to start their immediate return abroad.
More inspections are expected in the coming weeks.
The police and detention services officials also carried out the inspections on buses. Photo: Malta Police Force