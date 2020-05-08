Almost 30 per cent of employees did not work during the last two weeks of March even though they still have a job, a study by the National Statistics Office has found.

The study, which is part of the Labour Force Survey, focused on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on work.

The NSO found that almost 60 per cent of those asked said they felt their job was affected by coronavirus.

One of the major changes experienced by employees was a reduction in the number of working hours or the complete absence from work.

Among the employed population, 29 per cent stated that they were not working during the last two weeks of March, but still had a job.

NSO chart shows share of employed people by working time.

The majority of those who worked less or no hours, said the main factor was "slack work related to economic reasons" (78 per cent). A further 18 per cent worked less hours because they took time oﬀ from their job, the survey said.

Parents had to resort to taking leave because all childcare and education institutions were not available and the informal care provided by grandparents was also stopped.

The average actual number of hours worked per week decreased from an annual average of 37 hours in 2019 to a mean 23 hours during the second half of March.

NSO chart shows how the average number of hours worked has dropped due to coronavirus.

The survey also found over a third of those employed in the last two weeks of March were working from home.

This was a drastic change to the norm for working people. During 2019, just 12 per cent of people carried out work from home.

Employees said at a time when social distancing was considered a priority, many employers made necessary arrangements for themselves and their employees to work remotely from home.

Restrictive measures implemented by the government to contain the transmission of the virus, such as the closure of the airport, education institutions and other non-essential retail, service and catering industries, affected the employment of those working within these sectors and those who are highly dependent on them.