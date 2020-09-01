Thirty scholarships aimed at mitigating climate change in travel were launched on Tuesday by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.

The scholarships are for a new online diploma in climate-friendly travel and are piloted by the ITS and SUNx Malta. They are aimed mostly towards countries affected greatly by climate change.

Earlier this year this diploma was offered free of charge to Maltese, Gozitan, and European students.



It is the first of its type and will train students to support businesses in the travel and transport industry in adjusting their operations towards the goal of becoming carbon neutral, in the face of the global challenge of climate change.



Farrugia Portelli said that while travel and tourism are crucial, these activities have to be done in a way that reduces the environmental impact as much as possible.



“Through these scholarships and this institute of climate-friendly travel Malta is committing itself in this sector and has become a global centre for climate-friendly travel,” she said.



Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the diploma was being offered from the Gozo Campus for the first time and it was also the first time that such an accredited course is being offered internationally.

He urged Gozitans to apply for this course and other courses offered by the ITS.



SUNx Malta president Professor Geoffrey Lipman, who is former secretary-general of the United Nations World Travel Organisation, said 25 deeply-informed lecturers will provide online interactive lessons.

Interested applicants may register here.



Further information is available here.

