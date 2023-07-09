On June 30, 2023, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government commemorated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of local councils in Malta and Gozo. Since 1993, Local Councils have been serving as a pivotal instrument for residents in addressing the diverse challenges within their respective localities. Local Councils continue to cultivate opportunities to strengthen the socio-cultural aspects of all localities to improve the residents’ quality of life.

The Government is investing strongly to improve the existing internal structures within the Local Government sector. Consequently, on the 30th year from the setting up of local councils in Malta, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government launched the National Strategic Vision for Local Government. This vision was launched after a series of consultation meetings with stakeholders who have the local government sector at heart, mayors, councillors and executive secretaries. The opinions of these stakeholders are essential in continuing the renewing and updating process of this sector.

The Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government initiated the implementation plans to meet the goals identified in this National Strategic Vision. These plans include various discussion meetings, and various initiatives aimed to assist Local and Regional Councils to adapt to current realities.

Some of the launched financial schemes will benefit the Local Government to further implement measures that will improve the residents’ quality of life. Indeed, one of these schemes includes a financial scheme for more secure and organised communities.

Another financial scheme is to enable local councils to organise socio-cultural activities within their respective localities. Around 49 local councils will benefit from an allocation of €800,000 so that such activities thrive. During the month of June, the locality of Senglea organised an activity named ‘Ħġejjeġ fl-Isla’. Residents and visitors attending this event had the opportunity to entertain themselves with exhibits of vintage cars, historical parades and folk music. Evidently, such investments in Local Councils encouraged by the renewal of Local Government enhance the ambitions and goals of the Government in improving our socio-cultural aspects.

Another essential aspect of the National Strategic Vision, tackled by the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government also launched financial schemes to embellish our localities. In June, several projects were announced from the various financial schemes available, including schemes for the development of playing fields and financial schemes for capital projects, in favour of stronger communities. In the village core of Rabat, Malta, the renovation of Ġnien Bir l-Iljun was inaugurated. Additionally, in the south of Malta, the monument dedicated to former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff which is found within the open space dedicated to him, was inaugurated. In Munxar, Gozo, another open space was inaugurated to serve as a recreational area for residents. These projects complement and sustain the Government’s commitment to green, accessible, and sustainable spaces for our residents.

As part of the activities of the 30th Anniversary, a plenary meeting was organised by the Association of Local Councils. Such meetings enable stakeholders of Local Government to discuss existing challenges and opportunities faced daily. Furthermore, these meetings serve as spaces for Local and Regional councils to commit to higher standards of governance whilst seeking to improve the quality of service provided towards residents and their respective localities.

The Local and Regional Councils are primary sources of solidarity and generosity for our communities. For the 30th Anniversary, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government, together with many stakeholders, participated in a blood donation initiative. This activity was organised to encourage more residents to be more generous and responsible towards their society.

Lastly, Local Government stakeholders, celebrated the 30th Anniversary through a thanksgiving mass held by Archbishop Charles J Scicluna under the patronage of his Excellency, President George Vella; and the presence of the Minister for Arts, Culture and Local Government Owen Bonnici and the Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government, Alison Zerafa Civelli. This event served as a thanksgiving for Local Councils for their extensive work in favour of localities and Maltese residents.

The Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government looks forward to another year of hard work for the continuous regeneration of the Local Government. The Government remains committed in investing in projects and initiatives in favour of improving the residents’ quality life.