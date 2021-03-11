Parents who cannot work because they are taking care of a child with disability aged 16+ are to start benefitting from an annual €300 allowance.

The payment will be made once a year and is not pro-rata. Once an eligible parent reaches pensionable age, he/she will still be entitled to the Carer’s Allowance, the government said.

It said that the first payments will be issued on March 13 and will continue until December.



If the child received additional assistance for severe disability and lives in an institution, the carers’ allowance will not be paid.

The government said parents do not have to apply for the allowance because the Social Security Department already has all the information.

