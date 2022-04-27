Over 300 athletes and coaches from 17 European countries will be travelling to Malta this June to participate in the fourth edition of the Athletics Championships of the Small States of Europe.

This flagship event will serve to raise the profile of athletics and sport in Malta, with the association striving to meet the high standards expected by European Athletics for hosting such events.

Malta’s hosting of such a significant sporting event is a testament to the fruitful efforts by Athletics Malta to contribute towards sports tourism, with the one-day event creating more than 900 bed nights with an injection of some 170,000 euros in the hospitality sector, a welcome boost as it seeks to recover from the two years were the coronavirus halted tourism flows across the globe.

